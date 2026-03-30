Over 300 Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Items Set for April Auction

More than 300 pieces of Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia memorabilia will hit the auction block on April 22 at The Box SF in San Francisco. The collection pulls from the personal archives of crew chief and Jerry Garcia Band manager "Big Steve" Parish, Jerry Garcia's daughter Trixie Garcia, and head roadie Lawrence "Ram Rod" Shurtliff.

Julien's Auctions will host the sale, titled Treasures From The Golden Road. Items span 50 years. Instruments sit alongside stage gear, backstage passes, and handwritten setlists.

Several guitars owned by Jerry Garcia will be available to bidders. His 1939 Gibson Super 400N Archtop guitar, used on projects with David Grisman, including Not For Kids Only and Been All Around This World, carries an estimate of $80,000 to $120,000. His custom 1988 Alvarez Yairi acoustic guitar, marked as serial number 0001, is worth around $70,000 to $100,000.

Other instruments include a 1988 Dobro Model 64 "Tree of Life" Resonator guitar and a handmade Dusty Strings lap harp from 1988. Amplifiers and effect pedals that shaped the band's sound will also go under the hammer, including a 1975 Mesa Boogie Mark I combo amplifier and vintage Mu-Tron III and Bi-Phase pedals.

The sale features a personalized Madison Square Garden tie-dye director's chair commemorating 40 performances at the venue. A Louisville Slugger baseball bat inscribed for Jerry Garcia will be available, as well. Sketchbooks containing Garcia's pastel drawings are up for grabs, and a working songbook from the 1990s shows his set-building process for the Jerry Garcia Band.

Wall of Sound equipment will be offered, including a McIntosh 2300 power amplifier in its red road case. Speaker cabinets, a Winterland Ballroom dressing room plaque, and an RIAA Platinum award for the 1970 album, Workingman's Dead, round out the Grateful Dead memorabilia.

"These items represent fifty years of memories and experiences with the Grateful Dead — from the early days to the final shows in Chicago," said Parish, according to National Today. "Each piece tells a story of the music, the journey, and the community that made it all possible."