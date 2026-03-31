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1968 Classic Named the Best Beatles Tune of All Time

The Beatles released a bevy of beloved music over the years, and that music still has appeal today. It’s difficult to not run into a popular Beatles track during the…

Anne Erickson
The Beatles released a bevy of beloved music over the years, and that music still has appeal today.
Getty Images / Hulton Archive

The Beatles released a bevy of beloved music over the years, and that music still has appeal today. It's difficult to not run into a popular Beatles track during the course of a week, whether it's being played at a grocery store or slipped into a playlist. 

While there are plenty of great Beatles tracks, the experts like to debate about which are the best. So, which Beatles song is the best of all time?

Everyone is going to have a different answer to that question, but the crew at Collider has put their heads together and come up with the 10 most "perfect" Beatles tunes. As for methodology, songs were picked based on "songwriting, musical construction, overall influence, and the song's impact on the band's musical evolution."

1968 Tune Dubbed the Best Beatles Tune of All Time

Coming in at No. 1 is the 1968 classic "Hey Jude," which Paul McCartney wrote for Julian Lennon after John Lennon left his first wife, Cynthia Lennon. That's certainly one of the most recognized Beatles tracks of all time.

"Whether it's tears of triumph or pain, 'Hey Jude" is a song meant to make you feel something," the outlet states of the song. "It's what music is all about, after all."

As for the rest of the choices, coming in at No. 2 is 1969’s "Come Together," followed by 1970’s "Let It Be" at No. 3, 1968’s "Blackbird" at No. 4 and, to round out the top five, 1964's "A Hard Day’s Night." To go into the top ten, the rest of the choices were "In My Life," "All You Need Is Love," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Yesterday" and "I Want To Hold Your Hand."

So, there you have it with a handful of the greatest Beatles songs of all time. It's truly a Beatles classic that's celebrated from generation to generation. Reach out to this author with your thoughts on the best.

Paul McCartney of the Beatles is still making music and touring. According to Billboard magazine and Audio Ink Radio, the performer has a new solo release dubbed The Boys of Dungeon Lane dropping on May 29. So, the Beatles legacy is still alive and evolving.

Beatles
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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