Def Leppard Kicks Off ‘Behind The Tour 2026’ With Las Vegas Residency and New Single ‘Rejoice’

Def Leppard released the first episode of Behind The Tour 2026, a video series that tracks the UK band across North America. The opening episode shows Joe cruising through desert highways, the band rehearsing for Las Vegas, and their first glimpse at the new stage production.

Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency launched at The Colosseum in February. The setlist blended timeless classics with hits spanning decades, plus a few surprises thrown in.

Fans heard "Rejoice" performed live for the first time. The single arrived just before opening night, marking fresh material as the band started their 2026 run.

Three concerts are taking place in India this week. These shows extend the 2026 world tour across international territories after the Vegas residency ended.

The video series pulls back the curtain on life with the band while touring. Cameras caught rehearsals, soundchecks, and performances throughout the production.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace provided the setting for these residency performances. Major acts have graced this venue for years, including Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Adele.