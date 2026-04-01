Traffic’s Dave Mason Unleashes His First Children’s Book

Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has officially released his first children's book, Hole in My Shoe. If that sounds familiar, it's because the book is a reimagining of his 1967 song, which he wrote at age 19.

"'Hole In My Shoe' was the first song I ever wrote," Mason says of the song and book in a statement. "Released by Traffic in 1967, it spent 14 weeks on the U.K. charts, climbed to No. 2, and has carried its charm ever since. Now, it’s been reimagined as a children’s book for all ages."

He adds, "I’ve had the lyrics beautifully illustrated and re-recorded the song, which is included as a download inside the book—and it’s the only way you can hear it."

Traffic's Dave Mason Releases New Version of Classic Song

So, the book comes with a new version of "Hole in My Shoe," featuring guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers. Plus, Mason's wife contributes the spoken word passages on the song. Those who get the book will find a QR code in the package for a free download of the new recording.

"It brings great satisfaction [to] revisit my first creative endeavor," he says of the book. "A lot of miles and music have happened since then, and that song opened a door to a life bigger and better than I ever imagined."

The book, which features illustrations by Jillian Dister, is available now at his official website.