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Traffic’s Dave Mason Unleashes His First Children’s Book

Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has officially released his first children’s book, Hole in My Shoe. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the book is a reimagining of his 1967 song,…

Anne Erickson
Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has officially released his first children's book, Hole in My Shoe.
Getty Images / Bob Aylott

Traffic co-founder Dave Mason has officially released his first children's book, Hole in My Shoe. If that sounds familiar, it's because the book is a reimagining of his 1967 song, which he wrote at age 19.

"'Hole In My Shoe' was the first song I ever wrote," Mason says of the song and book in a statement. "Released by Traffic in 1967, it spent 14 weeks on the U.K. charts, climbed to No. 2, and has carried its charm ever since. Now, it’s been reimagined as a children’s book for all ages."

He adds, "I’ve had the lyrics beautifully illustrated and re-recorded the song, which is included as a download inside the book—and it’s the only way you can hear it."

Traffic's Dave Mason Releases New Version of Classic Song

So, the book comes with a new version of "Hole in My Shoe," featuring guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers. Plus, Mason's wife contributes the spoken word passages on the song. Those who get the book will find a QR code in the package for a free download of the new recording.

"It brings great satisfaction [to] revisit my first creative endeavor," he says of the book. "A lot of miles and music have happened since then, and that song opened a door to a life bigger and better than I ever imagined."

The book, which features illustrations by Jillian Dister, is available now at his official website.

In September, after more than six decades in the game, 79-year-old Mason finally stepped off the road. It wasn't dramatic or drawn out. Instead, it was just the reality of health catching up, as it does. Touring is a young person's grind, even if your songs never age. He's not disappearing, though. This children's book marks a first, a different kind of stage, and it follows close behind his 2024 memoir, Only You Know and I Know. Some artists fade out, but Mason just keeps the story moving.

Traffic
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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