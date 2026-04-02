Paul McCartney Praised Jimmy Buffett’s Vocal Work on Final Album Collaboration

Paul McCartney laid down bass tracks on Jimmy Buffett's last record and said Buffett's singing was "probably the best I've heard him sing ever," according to National Today. The ex-Beatle worked on Equal Strain On All Parts, which was released in 2023. Buffett passed away that September, just months after the release.

McCartney contributed to two tracks. He handled bass duties on "My Gummy Just Kicked In," a tune born from a dinner party both couples attended. A behind-the-scenes video captured their studio session.

The second track, "Bubbles Up," earned McCartney's highest marks. "I told him that not only was the song great, but the vocal was probably the best I've heard him sing ever," McCartney added. Will Kimbrough, who played in the Coral Reefer band, wrote it with Buffett.

"Bubbles Up" is a sailor's trick for finding the surface when boats flip over. Buffett picked up the saying during Navy SEAL training. When he asked an officer what to do if panic struck, the instructor said he should follow the bubbles.

McCartney unpacked what the tune meant. "He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you're confused and don't know where you are, just follow the bubbles," McCartney shared, per Rolling Stone. "They'll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away."

McCartney posted a tribute after Buffett died. "I've known Jimmy for some time, and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people," he wrote. He mentioned how Buffett could spin talks into tunes, repeating good lines in his Louisiana drawl and saying they'd make great songs.