George Thorogood & The Destroyers Fleshing Out Final Shows on Farewell Tour

George Thorogood and The Destroyers will perform two more shows as part of The Baddest Show on Earth farewell tour. The band will play at the University of Wolverhampton at the Civic Hall on Jun. 29, followed by Indigo at The O2 in London on Jun. 30. Tickets went on sale in March. The performances mark the last times that the Delaware-born group will play on British stages.

"When the lights go down, the downbeat hits and the audience erupts; all bets are off," Thorogood said, according to Metal Planet Music. "The Destroyers are at their best when we play for the people, and these are some of our favorite — and rarest — performances from the past five decades. You wanted the baddest, you got it."

The band formed in 1973 when guitarist and vocalist George Thorogood joined forces with drummer Jeff Simon. They built a following through touring across the Northeast with high-energy performances that drew crowds. The group has played more than 8,000 live shows. In 1981, they finished their 50 States in 50 Dates tour. They shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Sammy Hagar, and ZZ Top, and they've been together for over 50 years.