ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Jack White and Jack Black Bring the Laughs to ‘SNL’

Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 4, and he was there with Jack Black, making this episode jam-packed with Jacks. For White, it…

Anne Erickson
Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 4, and he was there with Jack Black, making this episode jam-packed with Jacks.
Getty Images / Leon Neal

Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 4, and he was there with Jack Black, making this episode jam-packed with Jacks.

For White, it marked the fifth time the musician has appeared on the show as a solo artist and sixth counting his one appearance with the White Stripes in 2002. For Black, the appearance marked his fifth time on the show as a host.

During Black's opening monologue, the Tenacious D musician hung out at the "Five-Timers Club lounge," which needed some help. So, Black decided to fix the lounge by "singing the most rocking song" before singing the popular White Stripe song "Seven Nation Army," and White played guitar.

White later appeared on the show to perform two new songs and again at the very end to perform a guitar solo. Next up, White appears Monday, April 6, on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In June of 2025, White released a book called Jack White: Collected Lyrics & Selected Writing Volume 1, featuring his poetry and writing.

"I wanted to test the waters about doing a full book of my poetry and writings, he told The Guardian at the time of its rleease. "I was a little bit worried about that being taken the wrong way. It's tough when you say the word poetry out loud. People can immediately think there’s a pretension to it."

The book, according to its official description, is by Jack White and edited by Ben Blackwell, compiling lyrics from White's solo recordings thus far, alongside his work with The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather and additional collaborations. "The anthology includes selected poems and writing by White, rare and exclusive photos, and new essays written especially for this book by award-winning, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka," the description adds, "Detroit-based filmmaker and writer dream hampton, and Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell."

Jack White
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
British folk group Jethro Tull, led by flautist, guitarist, singer and songwriter Ian Anderson.
MusicJethro Tull Releases Box Set Featuring 1984 Album With New 2026 Drum RecordingsDan Teodorescu
Sting is back with a new EP surrounding his 2000 single “Desert Rose,” which the musician dropped on Friday, April 3.
MusicSting’s ‘Desert Rose Reimagined’ Features New Versions of 2000 SingleAnne Erickson
Musicians Brian Wilson and Mike Love of The Beach Boys perform onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 6Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect