Jack White and Jack Black Bring the Laughs to ‘SNL’

Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 4, and he was there with Jack Black, making this episode jam-packed with Jacks.

For White, it marked the fifth time the musician has appeared on the show as a solo artist and sixth counting his one appearance with the White Stripes in 2002. For Black, the appearance marked his fifth time on the show as a host.

During Black's opening monologue, the Tenacious D musician hung out at the "Five-Timers Club lounge," which needed some help. So, Black decided to fix the lounge by "singing the most rocking song" before singing the popular White Stripe song "Seven Nation Army," and White played guitar.

White later appeared on the show to perform two new songs and again at the very end to perform a guitar solo. Next up, White appears Monday, April 6, on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In June of 2025, White released a book called Jack White: Collected Lyrics & Selected Writing Volume 1, featuring his poetry and writing.

"I wanted to test the waters about doing a full book of my poetry and writings, he told The Guardian at the time of its rleease. "I was a little bit worried about that being taken the wrong way. It's tough when you say the word poetry out loud. People can immediately think there’s a pretension to it."