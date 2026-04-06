U2’s The Edge Discusses Story Behind ‘Easter Lily’ EP

U2 released their EP Easter Lily just ahead of Easter Sunday, and now, guitarist The Edge is speaking out about the story and meaning behind the release.

In addition to the new EP, U2 released a digital edition of their fanzine Propaganda, where the guitarist talks about the set, plus the band's Days of Ash EP, which arrived on Ash Wednesday in February.

U2's The Edge on Band's Easter Lily EP

"We wrote some songs meant for our album but they started to assert themselves in some unexpected ways, demanding special attention," he says in the chat. "Their own devotional world, suggesting they didn't feel part of our album."

He added, "So we folded, agreed to their timeline, which was Easter, 40 days after Ash Wednesday... the songs are the boss, you have to do what they say or they'll abandon you for someone else." The Edge adds that the tracks on both sets "had a point," adding, "they had a symmetry."

"If the songs on Days of Ash captured our response to the outside world and emergencies that keep us away at night," The Edge continues, stating, "with the Easter Lily EP it's more what's going on in our interior world and asking prayerfully have we the strength to meet the moment personally before we approach the politics."

The zine also has an interview with U2 producer Jacknife Lee, who's in the studio, crafting the band's next studio album with them.

He explains of U2's recording style, "[T]he four of them playing in a room was less important for the last few records, there were other things to learn, but they have a new focus on that now."

"They're rediscovering their power as a group of people. That is a joy to witness," he also says. "I think this is an important era for the band. They have not sounded so energized in decades."

It's certainly a treasure to have U2 still rocking decades after their formation and releasing surprise EPs on a regular basis.