Guns N’ Roses Play Rare Song Live for First Time in 35 Years

Guns N' Roses performed "Bad Apples" live on Saturday for the first time since 1991. The band played at Monsters of Rock Brazil in São Paulo. This marked just the third time the band has ever played the Use Your Illusion I track in concert.

The group last played it on May 11, 1991, at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre. That was a warm-up show for the Use Your Illusion Tour. They debuted it at Rock in Rio 1991, which also took place in Brazil.

Saturday's show at Allianz Parque also featured other rarities. "Dead Horse" appeared on the setlist, which is another Use Your Illusion I track that has shown up only a handful of times over the past seven years. "Rocket Queen" from Appetite for Destruction returned.

This show marked the third date of the band's 2026 world tour. It kicked off March 28 at the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico. That opening performance featured the live debuts of "Atlas" and "Nothin'" — two songs the group released in December.

"I think we're going to take all those songs we've been re-recording and release them as a package," Slash said in an interview earlier this year, as reported by Billboard. "Once we're done clearing out the vault, the next project will be entirely new, original material. That will be a proper album."

The band will play on April 7 in São José do Rio Preto, Brazil. Several more Brazilian stops follow before they head to Florida in late April. The tour includes dates across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australasia, and Singapore through December.