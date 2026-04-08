Metallica Adds Two Fall North American Arena Shows to Touring Roster

Metallica will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 19 and 21. The concerts will celebrate the venue's 25th anniversary.

The band announced it will bring its No Repeat Weekend concept to the 10,000-seat arena. Suicidal Tendencies will open on Nov. 19, and Spiritbox will play before the Nov. 21 concert.

"Just as we're getting ready to head out on the road for the first shows of '26, we've added two more gigs to the calendar to wrap up the year," Metallica wrote. "Join us at the intimate Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, to celebrate their 25th anniversary… as we like to say, they're just getting started!"

The No Repeat Weekend concept means that each night gets a different setlist. No songs overlap, and different opening acts appear every night.

These will be the first concerts the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members have played in Connecticut since July 1998. That show happened at Hartford's Meadows Music Theater during the Poor Re-Touring Me Tour.

The group has sold close to 125 million albums since it started in 1981. They spent three years on the M72 World Tour supporting the 2023 album, 72 Seasons. More than 4 million fans attended across Europe, North America, and the Pacific Rim.

The arena has hosted over 3,000 events since opening in 2001. Past performers include Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Joel, and Beyoncé.