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Metallica Adds Two Fall North American Arena Shows to Touring Roster

Metallica will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 19 and 21. The concerts will celebrate the venue’s 25th anniversary.  The band announced it will bring its…

Laura Adkins
Kirk Hammett from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Sam Tabone / Stringer via Getty Images

Metallica will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 19 and 21. The concerts will celebrate the venue's 25th anniversary. 

The band announced it will bring its No Repeat Weekend concept to the 10,000-seat arena. Suicidal Tendencies will open on Nov. 19, and Spiritbox will play before the Nov. 21 concert.

"Just as we're getting ready to head out on the road for the first shows of '26, we've added two more gigs to the calendar to wrap up the year," Metallica wrote. "Join us at the intimate Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, to celebrate their 25th anniversary… as we like to say, they're just getting started!"

The No Repeat Weekend concept means that each night gets a different setlist. No songs overlap, and different opening acts appear every night.

These will be the first concerts the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members have played in Connecticut since July 1998. That show happened at Hartford's Meadows Music Theater during the Poor Re-Touring Me Tour.

The group has sold close to 125 million albums since it started in 1981. They spent three years on the M72 World Tour supporting the 2023 album, 72 Seasons. More than 4 million fans attended across Europe, North America, and the Pacific Rim.

The arena has hosted over 3,000 events since opening in 2001. Past performers include Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Joel, and Beyoncé.

The Connecticut dates fall between the band's Las Vegas Sphere residency, which runs from October 2026 through March 2027. It includes 24 total shows, and it's the first time a hard rock band will perform at the venue. Single-day and two-day tickets will be available on April 10 through Ticketmaster. 

MetallicaSuicidal Tendencies
Laura AdkinsWriter
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