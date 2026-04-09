Billy Idol Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates Across United States

Billy Idol added 17 new concerts for his It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again! tour. It starts on Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and ends on Sept. 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fans across the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest will get chances to see him perform.

The string of concerts will visit Uncasville, then Bangor, Darien Center, Syracuse, Gilford, Burgettstown, Virginia Beach, and Raleigh. After those stops comes a Las Vegas residency. Following that week in Vegas, he'll play St. Louis, Grand Rapids, Cuyahoga Falls, Kansas City, Dallas, Rogers, and Tulsa.

He'll headline Hot in the City: Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau from Aug. 28 through Sept. 5. Five shows fill that week between the two parts of his summer schedule.

The "Rebel Yell" singer released Dream Into It in April 2025. It's his first album with brand-new tracks in more than ten years. The record climbed to No. 7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and No. 4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart.

Dream Into It also peaked at No. 9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart and at No. 2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart. Longtime guitarist Steve Stevens worked on the album, while Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, and Alison Mosshart of The Kills joined him for tracks, Pollstar reports.

The new documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead streams now on Hulu. Three-time GRAMMY winner Jonas Åkerlund directed it. The film traces his beginnings as a punk rocker through his rise to worldwide fame during the MTV era.

Billy is up for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Inductees will be announced on April 13 on American Idol.

The It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again! world tour launched in April 2025, with sold out in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Live Nation is handling production for the summer 2026 run through arenas and amphitheaters.