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Foreigner Releasing ‘In the Eye of the Storm’ Soundtrack Album

The guys of Foreigner are celebrating their 50th year, and they’re not doing it lightly. They’re stepping into it like a band that still trusts that they know how to…

Anne Erickson
The guys of Foreigner are celebrating their 50th year, and they're not doing it lightly. They're stepping into it.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

The guys of Foreigner are celebrating their 50th year, and they're not doing it lightly. They're stepping into it like a band that still trusts that they know how to make things interesting.

On April 17, they band is set to drop a live cut of "Feels Like the First Time," pulled from the upcoming In the Eye of the Storm. The title fits. This wasn't some tidy anniversary taping. The concert, filmed near the iconic Statue of Liberty, had the group performing amid torrential rain, thunder and lightning that hit New York City, so it was dramatic, to say the least.

The track itself leans into the band's long, complicated lineage. You've got Lou Gramm, Kelly Hansen and Luis Maldonado all taking turns on a song that's been doing heavy lifting since the late 1970s. It could have been a mess, but instead, it sounds like a relay race where nobody drops the baton.

About Foreigner's Upcoming Album, In the Eye of the Storm

In the Eye of the Storm arrives July 17, doubling as the soundtrack to the concert film that's expected in theaters later this summer. The video for "Feels Like the First Time" will splice in footage from that soaked, slightly chaotic night.

If you're feeling theatrical, there's also Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical opening April 17 at Long Island University's Post campus, running through April 26. It's pretty cool to see that Foreigner have their own stage production.

Meanwhile, the band is doing what it's always done, in that the guys are getting back on the road. Florida dates kick off April 17 with Gramm in the mix, and later this summer, they'll team up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for the Double Trouble Double Vision tour starting July 23 in Atlanta.

Fifty years in, and they're still going after that spark and flirting with the storm. We're luck to still have Foreigner around.

Foreigner
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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