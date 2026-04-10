Foreigner Releasing ‘In the Eye of the Storm’ Soundtrack Album

The guys of Foreigner are celebrating their 50th year, and they're not doing it lightly. They're stepping into it like a band that still trusts that they know how to make things interesting.

On April 17, they band is set to drop a live cut of "Feels Like the First Time," pulled from the upcoming In the Eye of the Storm. The title fits. This wasn't some tidy anniversary taping. The concert, filmed near the iconic Statue of Liberty, had the group performing amid torrential rain, thunder and lightning that hit New York City, so it was dramatic, to say the least.

The track itself leans into the band's long, complicated lineage. You've got Lou Gramm, Kelly Hansen and Luis Maldonado all taking turns on a song that's been doing heavy lifting since the late 1970s. It could have been a mess, but instead, it sounds like a relay race where nobody drops the baton.

About Foreigner's Upcoming Album, In the Eye of the Storm

In the Eye of the Storm arrives July 17, doubling as the soundtrack to the concert film that's expected in theaters later this summer. The video for "Feels Like the First Time" will splice in footage from that soaked, slightly chaotic night.

If you're feeling theatrical, there's also Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical opening April 17 at Long Island University's Post campus, running through April 26. It's pretty cool to see that Foreigner have their own stage production.

Meanwhile, the band is doing what it's always done, in that the guys are getting back on the road. Florida dates kick off April 17 with Gramm in the mix, and later this summer, they'll team up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for the Double Trouble Double Vision tour starting July 23 in Atlanta.