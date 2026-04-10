Poison Drummer Launches The Rockett Mafia Tour for 40th Anniversary of Debut Album

Rikki Rockett has announced The Rockett Mafia shows to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Poison's debut album Look What The Cat Dragged In after disagreements with frontman Bret Michaels about the band's live return this year. The founding drummer will play the complete 1986 record across nearly a dozen shows around the United States in 2026.

"Playing Poison's first album with The Rockett Mafia is a full-circle moment for me," Rockett said, according to Rock Celebrities. "It's raw, it's fun, and it's exactly how those songs were meant to be heard. Celebrating the 40th anniversary is really about giving the fans a chance to relive that moment with us."

The tour will feature the entire debut album plus additional songs. "We're gonna perform everything, from the first chord to the last scream of that record, plus more, some fan favorites," he said. VIP packages will include meet and greets, soundcheck access, signed merchandise, and photo opportunities.

Look What The Cat Dragged In was released on August 2, 1986. The album reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced hit singles, including "Talk Dirty to Me."

The record helped establish the Pennsylvania-based group as a leading act in the glam metal movement. Its success set the foundation for commercial achievements throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The announcement comes after Rockett and Bret Michaels were unable to reach an agreement on the band's live return for 2026. Tensions between founding members have prevented a full-scale reunion tour.

The tour kicks off in May with shows in McHenry, Illinois, and Cadillac, Michigan. A Texas run follows in June with stops in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Summer and fall performances include Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go, Tracy, California, Columbus, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan. The tour wraps up at the Rock The Locks Festival in Umatilla, Oregon, on Sept. 27.