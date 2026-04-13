Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Officially Unveils 2026 Class

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its class of 2026 on Monday night, April 13, and it features a collection of artists from across the musical spectrum.

Billy Idol, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Iron Maiden and Luther Vandross will officially be inducted into the Rock Hall in the Performers category during a ceremony taking place in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

The performers category honors "artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll."

Other artists will get honored, too. Queen Laifah, Fela Kuti, Gram Parsons, MC Lyte and Celia Cruz will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Early Influence category. Rick Rubin, Arif Mardin, Linda Creed and Jimmy Miller will get honored in the Music Excellence category. Also, the late Ed Sullivan will be inducted with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

How Did the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Get Selected?

So, how were this year's inductees chosen? According to the Rock Hall's official website, the 2026 inductees were picked by an international voting body of more than 1,200 artists, historians and members of the music industry, plus a fan vote.

"Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony – it's going to be an unforgettable night."

Artists become eligible to be included when their first recording turns 25 years old. Wu-Tang, Vandross and Collins are being inducted after only their first time being nominated, although Collins is already in the Rock Hall as a member of Genesis.