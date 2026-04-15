Backstage Auctions Opens Bidding on Rock Collection Expected to Reach $1.5M

Backstage Auctions has launched bidding on more than 1,000 pieces of rock memorabilia with a total estimate of up to $1.5 million. The 2026 April Rock & Roll Auction features instruments and items owned by Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, and Keith Richards.

The collection includes a custom 1994 Don Musser acoustic guitar played by Eddie Van Halen during the recording of Van Halen's 1995 album Balance at 5150 Studios. This instrument also showed up on tracks from Van Halen III, "Without You" and "New World."

A 1974 black Fender Stratocaster owned and played on stage by Eric Clapton is among the offerings. Elvis Presley's sunburst Gibson acoustic from the 1964 film Viva Las Vegas is also up for bid.

The auction house describes a 1965 Fender Telecaster with a Stratocaster neck as "a singular piece of rock and roll history." This guitar features a humbucker from a Gibson SG that Pete Townshend smashed during a Marquee Club performance. Peter Frampton carved the neck pickup hole in 1969 to fit the salvaged component.

An Italian-made Eko Ranger acoustic signed by Bob Dylan is also available. A Chinese-style Paiste gong used by Keith Moon until his death in 1976 rounds out the major music equipment collection.

Other items include Eddie Van Halen's sixth-grade history homework on the Soviet Union, which earned a B+ from his teacher, Mrs. Burton. The assignment carries a $500 estimate. A purple felt-tip doodle by Kurt Cobain showing a stick figure about to be hit by a bus has a $2,000 asking price.

Most items come from the personal collection of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ian McLagan, who died in Austin in December 2014. McLagan played with Small Faces and Faces, toured with Bob Dylan, and worked as a sideman for the Rolling Stones.