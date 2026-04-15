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Iron Maiden’s Manager Comments on Band’s Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden are officially set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the band couldn’t be happier. Now, manager Rod Smallwood has issued a statement…

Anne Erickson
Iron Maiden are officially set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the band couldn't be happier.
Karl Walter via Getty Images

Iron Maiden are officially set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the band couldn't be happier. Now, manager Rod Smallwood has issued a statement on the heavy metal group's induction into the Rock Hall, and you can tell he's like a proud papa.

"We'd like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees," Smallwood said in the statement. "Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it's always nice to be recognized and honored for any achievements within the music industry, too."

Iron Maiden Says Rock Hall Induction Comes at an Apt Time

The statement continues, "It also seems appropriate for the band to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year as we continue our 50th anniversary celebrations with our Run For Your Lives World Tour visiting the Americas and beyond."

Finally, he says, "We would also like to congratulate our fellow 2026 inductees and extend our gratitude as ever to our fans for their loyalty, perseverance and support for over 50 years now. See you all, somewhere on tour."

The honor is a long time coming for Maiden. This marks the third time the band was nominated, so third time is a charm. In the past, the band's members haven't gushed over the idea of getting in, but now, they've warmed up to it.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The show air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.

Iron Maiden is being inducted into the Rock Hall on their third nomination, and in the past, the band members haven't been overly excited about the prospect of getting in. It's a great thing for heavy metal.

Iron Maiden
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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