Sammy Hagar Announces Summer 2026 Tour With Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar will bring his Best of All Worlds Tour back across the country next summer. It starts on June 13 in St. Louis and ends with five concerts in Las Vegas this September.

Maryland Heights, Missouri, hosts the opening show on June 13. Hagar then travels to Noblesville on June 14, before the stop in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, on June 17.

Michigan gets two dates, with the second being Clarkston on June 19. The tour then moves to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on June 20. The eastern swing continues through Holmdel, June 22, and Mansfield, Massachusetts, on June 24.

Oxon Hill, Maryland, closes out June with back-to-back performances on the 26th and 27th. There's only one August date, in Sturgis, South Dakota, on August 8.

Las Vegas wraps the tour with shows on September 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.