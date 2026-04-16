Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi Set for Historic ‘Music America’ Shows

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are among the various artists slated to perform at "Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us," curated by the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

The two-night event, honoring America's 250th anniversary, is set for June 4 and 5 at the OceanFirst Bank Center on the Monmouth campus.

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Set Among 'Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us' Performers

In addition to Springsteen and Jon, other musicians slated to perform include Gary Clark Jr., Public Enemy, Kenny Chesney, Rosanne Cash, Jackson Browne, Dropkick Murphys, Darlene Love, Nils Lofgren, Stevie Van Zandt, Mavis Staples and Dion. The Disciples of Soul will be the house band for the show.

So, what should attendees expect from the show? According to the event's official description, the two-day extravaganza will have the musicians performing "landmark songs" from American music history. "Blues, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop, folk, jazz, country, and gospel are among the genres that will be represented," the show's description adds.

"Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us is a journey through American music history," Robert Santelli, executive director of the Springsteen Center and the concerts' executive producer, said in a statement.

Santelli, continued, "The concerts reflect everything the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music stands for: the power of music to bring people together, the rich and diverse treasury of American music as a mirror of our national culture, and the inspiration to think about our shared history in these divisive times."