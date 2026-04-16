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Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi Set for Historic ‘Music America’ Shows

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are among the various artists slated to perform at “Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us,” curated by the Bruce Springsteen Center for American…

Anne Erickson
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are among the various artists slated to perform at "Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us,"
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are among the various artists slated to perform at "Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us," curated by the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

The two-night event, honoring America's 250th anniversary, is set for June 4 and 5 at the OceanFirst Bank Center on the Monmouth campus.

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Set Among 'Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us' Performers

In addition to Springsteen and Jon, other musicians slated to perform include Gary Clark Jr., Public Enemy, Kenny Chesney, Rosanne Cash, Jackson Browne, Dropkick Murphys, Darlene Love, Nils Lofgren, Stevie Van Zandt, Mavis Staples and Dion. The Disciples of Soul will be the house band for the show.

So, what should attendees expect from the show? According to the event's official description, the two-day extravaganza will have the musicians performing "landmark songs" from American music history. "Blues, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop, folk, jazz, country, and gospel are among the genres that will be represented," the show's description adds.

"Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us is a journey through American music history," Robert Santelli, executive director of the Springsteen Center and the concerts' executive producer, said in a statement.

Santelli, continued, "The concerts reflect everything the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music stands for: the power of music to bring people together, the rich and diverse treasury of American music as a mirror of our national culture, and the inspiration to think about our shared history in these divisive times."

Meanwhile, the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is slated to open on on June 7, so this two-night concert series arrives just before then. For information and tickets, head to Springsteen's official website. Tickets for both dates go on sale to the general public on April 21 at noon ET. Tickets for each show will be sold separately

Bruce Springsteen
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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