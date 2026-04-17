Pink Floyd Release Soccer-Inspired Merch Collection for 50th Anniversary

Soccer is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, sport in the world, and Pink Floyd is getting in on that trend. Yes, the classic rock band is teaming up with Sony Italy and soccer club Inter Milan for a new merchandise line in honor of the 50th anniversary of the band's famed album Wish You Were Here.

Now, what this album has to do with soccer, we aren't sure, but it somehow works. The set includes a T-shirt, jersey, tote bag, picks and more, plus a limited-edition anthem jacket, which will be worn by soccer players during the pre-match of Inter vs Cagliari on Friday, April 17. The jacket also boasts exclusive Inter x Pink Floyd patches.

Pink Floyd Release Soccer-Inspired Merch Collection With History

The set has history, too. Band members David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Richard Wright actually started their own club, the Pink Floyd Football Club (PFFC), back during the 1970s, where they would play soccer with staffers, roadies and even journalists.

According to the set's official description, a photograph of the PFFC club taken by photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker inspired this new collection. The Inter x Pink Floyd capsule collection is out now.

"There is Pink Floyd, known all over the world. And then there is another side of the band almost nobody knows," the band's Instagram post about the release explained. "For the 50th Anniversary of the album Wish You Were Here, Inter and Sony Italy have brought PFFC back to play with us, from the 70s to 2026."