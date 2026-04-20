Accept Announces Shawn Drover as First Guest Drummer for 50th Anniversary Shows

Shawn Drover will join Accept as a guest artist for three concerts when the band kicks off its 50th anniversary tour next month. The ex-Megadeth drummer will sit behind the kit at shows in Norway and Sweden starting May 1.

Accept shared the news on April 15. The German/American metal outfit called Drover a legend in a social media post and said they were thrilled to have him on stage during this milestone year.

The three performances take place at Karmøygeddon Metal Festival in Kopervik, Norway, on May 1, Filmstudion in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 3, and Cirkus in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 6.

Wolf Hoffmann joined Accept in 1976 at age 16 and has stayed with them through five decades. His guitar work shaped the band's sound and influenced other metal acts. Hoffmann is the only member who has remained with Accept throughout its entire history.

"It's incredible to be celebrating 50 years of Accept, and taking this anniversary tour across Europe makes it even more special," said Hoffmann, according to Chaoszine. "The support from our fans over the decades has been overwhelming, and we can't wait to bring these shows to so many countries and celebrate this milestone together."

Mark Tornillo joined as the lead singer in 2009. He has now become the longest-serving frontman in the band's history. The group reformed after meeting the New Jersey vocalist and achieved chart-topping success.

Accept will release a 50th anniversary album later this year. The record will feature re-recorded classics, rare tracks, and guest appearances. Frank Bello of Anthrax recorded a guest spot, and so did Billy Sheehan of Mr. Big.

The full European tour will include 24 headline shows across 11 countries. Dynazty and Tailgunner will serve as support acts. Cities on the tour include Paris, Madrid, Vienna, Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich.