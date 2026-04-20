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Cream to Release Five-Disc Edition of 1968 Album ‘Wheels of Fire’

Polydor will reissue Cream’s Wheels of Fire as a super deluxe edition on June 12. It includes five CDs, remastered audio, and nine tracks that no one’s heard before. The collection…

Laura Adkins
British rock group Cream perform on the TV show 'Ready Steady Go!' in London in 1966. Left to right: Guitarist Eric Clapton, bass player Jack Bruce (at bottom with back to camera) and drummer Ginger Baker.
Mark and Colleen Hayward via Getty Images

Polydor will reissue Cream's Wheels of Fire as a super deluxe edition on June 12. It includes five CDs, remastered audio, and nine tracks that no one's heard before.

The collection has a phase-corrected stereo version of the nine-track studio portion. In 1968, the original used Haeco-CSG processing, but this remastered version provides more detail and a crisper soundstage that lets listeners catch nuances buried for decades.

A rarities disc holds 15 rare recordings, including the nine new songs. You'll find an early version of "White Room," a rough mix of "Deserted Cities of the Heart" without strings, and a single version of "Crossroads."

Eight more live performances from March 1968 concerts round out the package. Producer Felix Pappalardi's personal reference reels, thought lost for decades, served as the source material for remastered versions of the album. 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band included Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, and Jack Bruce. The trio recorded at IBC Studios in London during July and August 1967. Then, they finished sessions in the United States during September, October, and December.

UDiscover Music wrote, "The album has a remarkable history. It arrived in the United States on Jun. 14, 1968, and featured a stirring studio recording and an electrifying live set." The band announced their breakup just as the record was being released.

A three-LP expanded edition will also feature the rarities collection. The five-CD set comes in a gatefold sleeve with a hardcover book containing sleeve notes by Jim Faber and photographs from the era. All formats are available for preorder on Cream's website.

Cream
Laura AdkinsWriter
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