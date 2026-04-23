Ex-Metallica Bass Player Jason Newsted Is Touring With The Chophouse Band

Jason Newsted hasn't been playing with the metal men of Metallica for years, but he's still actively making music and touring.

Newsted has announced his first North American headlining tour with his group, The Chophouse Band. The tour runs from a July 1 show in Northampton, Massachusetts, to a July 22 date in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

"I've realized that this is where I can place my energy effectively now," Newsted said about the project in a statement. "The Chophouse is the continuation of my ambassadorship of American music."

"TCB plays everything from bluegrass to ... slabs of metal," he added. "We're covering a lot of ground; There could be country flavor to a song, but it'll still have sharp teeth. We are looking forward to an exciting summer."

Jason Newsted on Tour With The Chophouse Band

Newsted will stay busy with the Chophouse Band this summer, too, because the group also have upcoming touring plans opening for the country rock band Blackberry Smoke. For information and the full tally of tour dates, head to the band's official website.

Newsted famously became a member of Metallica after the tragic death of Cliff Burton in 1986. He played on 1988's ...And Justice for All, but his bass lines on the album were controversially very muddy and hard to hear. Still, Newsted went on to be a major part of the band.

He played on Metallica's seminal 1991 self-titled record, The Black Album, as well as 1996's Load and 1997's Reload. He played on some of the band's best songs, including "Enter Sandman," which Rolling Stone and Audio Ink Radio named one of the band's greatest songs.