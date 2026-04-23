ZZ Top Adds Seven Weeks of U.S. Shows to The Big One! Tour Through September

ZZ Top just added seven weeks of shows across America. The Big One! Tour now stretches from August into September. This Texas band revealed the news, bringing Cheap Trick and George Thorogood & The Destroyers along for select stops.

New dates kick off on Aug. 4 in Chula Vista, California. The final show is on Sept. 18 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Fans in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Maine, and Connecticut will get their chance. Two performances take place back home at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, on Aug. 22 and 23.

"It's true that we've been spending a lot of time on the road and the more we're out there, the better it feels," said Billy F Gibbons in a press release, Parade reports. "We've been at it for quite a while — something like five decades — and it seems we're getting good at it so there's no reason to slow things down. Let's rock!"

Gibbons plays with Frank Beard and Elwood Francis. They started the first part of The Big One! Tour back in March.

After America, they head overseas. June and July bring concerts in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, France, and Spain.

Then, they go South in November. Mexico gets three dates: Guadalajara, Ciudad de México, and Monterrey. South America follows with Santiago, Chile, then Porto Alegre, Curitiba, and São Paulo in Brazil, finishing in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Cheap Trick joins several West Coast performances in August. George Thorogood & The Destroyers will appear at New Hampshire, Maine, Maryland, and Connecticut dates in September. The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and McKinley James will open at some venues.