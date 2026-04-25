Enter to win a pair of tickets to Bat Out Of Hell

Listen to Tony Harris the week of 4/27 and enter the KEYWORD _____ to win a pair of tickets to Bat Out Of Hell on May 2nd at the Miller Theater. Tickets are on sale now at ensembleartsphilly.org. The timeless music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf reigns supreme! An epic cast will bring their powerhouse vocals to Meat Loaf's anthems, including, It's All Coming Back to Me, and, of course Bat Out of Hell.