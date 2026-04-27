Eagles Will Reissue 1975 Album with Unreleased Concert Recording

The Eagles will re-release their 1975 record One of These Nights on May 1. It comes with a never-before-heard show from Anaheim Stadium in California. Fans can already stream a live version of "Best of My Love."

The show took place on Sept. 28, 1975. Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon, and Don Felder took the stage, playing tracks from the record plus other fan favorites.

This concert was Bernie Leadon's last with the Eagles. Joe Walsh came onstage during the encore to play "Rocky Mountain Way," and he'd soon take Leadon's spot.

One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) hits shelves as a three-CD/Blu-ray package. The set contains a fresh mix of the record and the complete 1975 performance. Blu-ray buyers get Dolby Atmos plus high-res stereo versions of both. Vinyl fans can grab a three-LP collection, or just download it.

The original record was released in June 1975. Sales went through the roof, earning multiplatinum status, and the Eagles snagged their first GRAMMY for "Lyin' Eyes" in the Best Performance By A Duo or Group with Vocal category.

The group released "Best of My Love" as a sneak peek. That track was first released on their On the Border record.