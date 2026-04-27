Preview Clip Released for ‘Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul’ Documentary

A new documentary about the famed Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman is being released, and now, we have a new preview clip for the set.

Filmmaker James Keach have released a new teaser for Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul. The clip starts with Cher, who married Allman in 1975, introducing him on a show. After the introduction, the clip goes into archival photos and footage of Allman and old interviews.

'Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul' Documentary

A description calls the movie a "profound portrait of Gregg Allman, a luminous figure whose life and songs mirror his struggles and salvation." The film's description also says to expect to see some rare video of the Allman Brothers Band "at their creative peak."

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul will get its debut in New York on June 9, and the event will also bring an acoustic performance by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of Greg and fellow Allman Brothers Band member Dickey Betts. Then, on June 11, there will be another debut in Macon, Georgia, which will feature Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell. Both debuts will off a Q&A with the filmmakers.

If you're not in Los Angeles or New York, you'll still be able to see the film, of course. The show gets its official theatrical release on June 17.