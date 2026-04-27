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Preview Clip Released for ‘Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul’ Documentary

A new documentary about the famed Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman is being released, and now, we have a new preview clip for the set. Filmmaker James Keach have…

Anne Erickson
A new documentary about the famed Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman is being released, and now, we have a new preview clip for the set.
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images

A new documentary about the famed Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman is being released, and now, we have a new preview clip for the set.

Filmmaker James Keach have released a new teaser for Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul. The clip starts with Cher, who married Allman in 1975, introducing him on a show. After the introduction, the clip goes into archival photos and footage of Allman and old interviews.

'Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul' Documentary

A description calls the movie a "profound portrait of Gregg Allman, a luminous figure whose life and songs mirror his struggles and salvation." The film's description also says to expect to see some rare video of the Allman Brothers Band "at their creative peak."

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul will get its debut in New York on June 9, and the event will also bring an acoustic performance by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of Greg and fellow Allman Brothers Band member Dickey Betts. Then, on June 11, there will be another debut in Macon, Georgia, which will feature Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell. Both debuts will off a Q&A with the filmmakers.

If you're not in Los Angeles or New York, you'll still be able to see the film, of course. The show gets its official theatrical release on June 17.

Gregg Allman had a voice that felt both raw and real, like smoke curling through an empty room after the show ends. He blended Southern rock, soul and blues with an ease that never sounded forced. With The Allman Brothers Band, he helped shape American rock's long, winding, hard rock and blues sound, and that's still very much alive today. His songwriting carried quiet ache and grit, the kind that lingers after the last chord fades and the lights come up.

Gregg Allman
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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