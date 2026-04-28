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Philly 500 2026

MGK’s Philly 500 2026. It’s going to be our BIGGEST music weekend of the year. A classic rock countdown that remains totally crowd-sourced: meaning YOU, the PASSIONATE and knowledgeable MGK listener, determine…

brendan petrilli
Philly 500

MGK’s Philly 500 2026. It's going to be our BIGGEST music weekend of the year.

classic rock countdown that remains totally crowd-sourced: meaning YOU, the PASSIONATE and knowledgeable MGK listener, determine the order of the finish this year.

MGK’s listeners will decide the entire Philly 500 2026 countdown order. The list is now in the hands of the passionate and knowledgeable who vote on our website. 

It’s tough to think of a better feeling of freedom than a ride with the windows down in the beautiful weather with the best rock & roll songs of all time leading you into the first weekend of summer.

VOTE NOW for the Philly 500 2026 countdown and get your fave all the way to NUMBER 1.

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CountdownMusicPhilly 500
brendan petrilliWriter
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