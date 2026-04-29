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Bon Jovi, AC/DC Among Artists Helping ‘Rock N’ Relief’

Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Rush and Bryan Adams are among the handful of names donating their time and giving special, one-of-a-kind experiences to fans to raise funds to help budding musicians….

Anne Erickson
Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Rush and Bryan Adams are among the handful of names donating their time for a good cause.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Rush and Bryan Adams are among the handful of names donating their time and giving special, one-of-a-kind experiences to fans to raise funds to help budding musicians.

The incentive is called Rock N' Relief, an initiative launched by the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in partnership with Fandiem. Rock N' Relief supports Sweet Relief's goal to give services and financial assistance to musicians and industry professionals who need help. It's a heartfelt cause.

Helping Budding Musicians with 'Rock N’ Relief'

"We're excited to partner with our pals at Fandiem to highlight the story and work of Sweet Relief and bring fans the opportunity to see their favorite bands live and in style," Aric Steinberg, executive director of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, said in a statement.

"This is what rock is all about, fans showing up for the people behind the music," Jared Heiman, CEO of Fandiem, added in the statement. "Rock N' Relief gives fans the chance to win truly one-of-a-kind experiences while helping support the artists, crews, and music community that make it all possible."

So, fans can get in on special packages, such as trips to see Rush live at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Bryan Adams' acoustic residency in Las Vegas, Bon Jovi's Forever tour kickoff at Madison Square Garden and AC/DC's buzzed-about show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Other trips take fans around the world, such as one that boasts a trip to see Foo Fighters at their sold-out stadium show in Paris. All trip packages come with roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations. For more information, head to Fandiem's official website.

It's really great to see these musicians donating their time and special packages to help other artists get their feet wet in the business. It shows that these artists haven't forgotten where they came from at all.

Bon Jovi
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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