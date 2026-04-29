Bon Jovi, AC/DC Among Artists Helping ‘Rock N’ Relief’

Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Rush and Bryan Adams are among the handful of names donating their time and giving special, one-of-a-kind experiences to fans to raise funds to help budding musicians.

The incentive is called Rock N' Relief, an initiative launched by the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in partnership with Fandiem. Rock N' Relief supports Sweet Relief's goal to give services and financial assistance to musicians and industry professionals who need help. It's a heartfelt cause.

Helping Budding Musicians with 'Rock N’ Relief'

"We're excited to partner with our pals at Fandiem to highlight the story and work of Sweet Relief and bring fans the opportunity to see their favorite bands live and in style," Aric Steinberg, executive director of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, said in a statement.

"This is what rock is all about, fans showing up for the people behind the music," Jared Heiman, CEO of Fandiem, added in the statement. "Rock N' Relief gives fans the chance to win truly one-of-a-kind experiences while helping support the artists, crews, and music community that make it all possible."

So, fans can get in on special packages, such as trips to see Rush live at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Bryan Adams' acoustic residency in Las Vegas, Bon Jovi's Forever tour kickoff at Madison Square Garden and AC/DC's buzzed-about show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Other trips take fans around the world, such as one that boasts a trip to see Foo Fighters at their sold-out stadium show in Paris. All trip packages come with roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations. For more information, head to Fandiem's official website.