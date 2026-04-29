Eric Clapton Returns to Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome After Four-Year Absence

Eric Clapton took the stage at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Friday, April 24. It was his first show in the Netherlands in four years. The 16-song set pulled from the Cream catalog and dug into his 1978 album, Backless.

The Netherlands has been a regular stop since 1974, but Clapton's first visit was on January 13, 1968, when Cream pre-recorded an appearance at the VARA Television Studio in Hilversum for Fenklup, a Dutch pop music program that aired six days later, according to fan site Where's Eric! Magazine.

The tour hits Antwerp on Sunday, April 26. Andy Fairweather Low and The Low Riders will open that show and all remaining European dates.

European stops include Kraków on April 29, Budapest on May 2, and Prague on May 4. Madrid on May 7. Barcelona on May 10. Then Mannheim on May 13, Cologne on May 15, and Munich on May 17. A special appearance at Sandringham's Royal Estate happens on August 23.

The fall brings a United States tour starting Sept. 6 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena, with stops in Cincinnati, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Kansas City through mid-September.