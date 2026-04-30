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Kirk Hammett, Rob Halford to Appear on 50th Anniversary Accept Compilation

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford are a few of the many artists set to appear on a compilation honoring the 50th anniversary of German heavy…

Anne Erickson
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford are a few of the many artists set to appear on a compilation honoring the 50th anniversary of German heavy metal group Accept.
Dave Simpson via Getty Images

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford are a few of the many artists set to appear on a compilation honoring the 50th anniversary of German heavy metal group Accept.

When it comes to heavy metal and speed metal out of Europe, there's plenty of reason to celebrate Europe. Now, the band is releasing a compilation set, called Teutonic Titans 1976–2026, on Sept. 4 featuring 50 guests contributing to 19 reimagined versions of popular Accept tracks.

50th Anniversary Accept Compilation on the Way

Teutonic Titans 1976–2026, according to a press release, "stands as a definitive statement of the band's legacy, forged in steel and driven by unmistakable riffs."

Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann says of the release, "There is no better way to celebrate this 50-year anniversary than to have our musical peers, friends, and inspirations come together with us to record these classic Accept songs, which I am honored and proud to share with the World. I hope everyone enjoys this very special record as much as we all enjoyed making it."

Other guest musicians on the set include Tobias Forge of Ghost, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho and Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

"Featuring the biggest names in heavy music paying tribute to the German icons, the record cements the band's standing on the global stage," the press release adds. "This is more than an album; it is a manifesto of metal."

So, it's great to see such a wide range of artists honoring Accept on this release. To get people from the alternative rock world, like Corgan, and classic metal genre, like Anselmo, all on one release is pretty rare. Listening to a lot of these bands, you'd never know that they were influenced by Accept, but they were, and that's why they're honoring the German metal greats.

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Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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