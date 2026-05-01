Foo Fighters Debut New Album Tracks With Drummer Ilan Rubin at Connecticut Show

Foo Fighters performed tracks from their latest record, Your Favorite Toy, at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28. Drummer Ilan Rubin made his first live appearance with the group.

Roswell Records/RCA Records released Your Favorite Toy on April 24. This marks Rubin's first recorded work with the band. Lead singer Dave Grohl played drums on 2023's But Here We Are, which arrived a year after longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins died.

"It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for the record," Grohl said, according to Goldmine Magazine, about the title track.

The record runs 36 minutes and 26 seconds. That makes it the shortest in the band's discography.