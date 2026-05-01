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More Details Released on George Harrison’s Photo Book, ‘The Third Eye: Early Photographs’

As Beatles enthusiasts wait for the much-anticipated new George Harrison photography book, The Third Eye: Early Photographs, news has surfaced that a never-before-released recording by Harrison will be part of…

Anne Erickson
Beatles enthusiasts wait for the much-anticipated new George Harrison photography book, The Third Eye: Early Photographs.
Lester Cohen via Getty Images

As Beatles enthusiasts wait for the much-anticipated new George Harrison photography book, The Third Eye: Early Photographs, news has surfaced that a never-before-released recording by Harrison will be part of the set.

The deluxe edition, out on Oct. 27, will include the previously unreleased track on a special seven-inch vinyl, as well as with four collectible photo prints and autographed, numbered cards from the rocker’s widow, Olivia Harrison.

The set is "the first ever collection of George Harrison's personal photos taken between 1963 and 1970," according to a news release, packing more than 200 color and black-and-white images regarding the rise of The Beatles. Olivia personally curated the collection of images, and they come from Harrison's photos and 8mm film stills.

The Third Eye (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder. While fans have to wait until Oct. 27 for the deluxe edition, the regular edition will drop Oct. 6.

George Harrison's Music Still Shines Decades Later

The late, great Harrison was such a key part of the Beatles, even if he wasn't the flashiest member. He never fought for the spotlight. He just bent it in his direction when the Beatles happened to take the spotlight. While everyone else was busy being loud, he contributed songs that felt like they had always existed. Somehow, that still cuts deeper than most people trying twice as hard.

A new photography book from Harrison isn't nostalgia bait. It's really a different angle on a life we thought we already knew. He shot like he played: unhurried, curious and catching the in-between moments most people miss. He captured not the posed stuff, but the half-smiles and rooms before the noise starts. It feels personal without trying. In this book, you get a sense of how he moved through the world. It's like he's letting you stand off to the side with him, just watching it all unfold.

Beatles
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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