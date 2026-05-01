More Details Released on George Harrison’s Photo Book, ‘The Third Eye: Early Photographs’

As Beatles enthusiasts wait for the much-anticipated new George Harrison photography book, The Third Eye: Early Photographs, news has surfaced that a never-before-released recording by Harrison will be part of the set.

The deluxe edition, out on Oct. 27, will include the previously unreleased track on a special seven-inch vinyl, as well as with four collectible photo prints and autographed, numbered cards from the rocker’s widow, Olivia Harrison.

The set is "the first ever collection of George Harrison's personal photos taken between 1963 and 1970," according to a news release, packing more than 200 color and black-and-white images regarding the rise of The Beatles. Olivia personally curated the collection of images, and they come from Harrison's photos and 8mm film stills.

The Third Eye (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder. While fans have to wait until Oct. 27 for the deluxe edition, the regular edition will drop Oct. 6.

George Harrison's Music Still Shines Decades Later

The late, great Harrison was such a key part of the Beatles, even if he wasn't the flashiest member. He never fought for the spotlight. He just bent it in his direction when the Beatles happened to take the spotlight. While everyone else was busy being loud, he contributed songs that felt like they had always existed. Somehow, that still cuts deeper than most people trying twice as hard.