Eagles Expand Las Vegas Sphere Residency With New Dates

The Eagles are bringing their classic rock back to Las Vegas this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced six new concerts, adding to their Sphere residency: Sept. 18 and 19, and Nov. 13, 14, 27 and 28. The new dates will add to the band's record for the longest-running residency at the Sphere with 64 shows. Their residency started back on Sept. 20, 2024. Who says rock is dead?

The Eagles Fit Las Vegas' Sphere

The Eagles having a lengthy a residency at the Sphere feels less like a booking and more like an inevitability. Their songs were built for big rooms: wide horizons, clean lines and nothing wasted. The Sphere just stretches that instinct to the edges of your vision.

There's a discipline and excitement to the Eagles that plays well in a place like this. Every harmony sits where it should and every guitar line knows its lane. In a venue that can overwhelm lesser acts, and that kind of control reads as confidence, not caution.

Then, there's the catalog. Vegas runs on memory and reinvention, and the Eagles sit right in the overlap. Their songs are familiar enough to hum along and pure nostalgia.

In other news, the band served as a headliner for the New Orleans Jazz Fest last weekend but was forced to end their set early because of a health problem in the group. According to a report from NOLA, the band left the stage with 25 minutes left in their set. The outlet states that the band ended their set after "the band's piano player went limp and was carried offstage."

NOLA added: “Without him, they had to skip the piano-heavy 'Desperado.'"

No word on any sickness from that show, so hopefully everyone is healthy again.