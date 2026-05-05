Phil X Balances Bon Jovi and Triumph Tour Duties

Phil X skipped two Triumph concerts in Halifax and Moncton this week, as Bon Jovi rehearsals got in the way. The guitarist wrote on Instagram about missing the shows and promised he'd be back for Ottawa.

"Hey, what's happening? Phil X here. Firstly, I'd like to apologize to all the fans, the Triumph fans, that were at the Moncton and Halifax shows this week that I couldn't be at," he said. "I apologize. You know, stuff happens. Life happens. And I just couldn't make it happen. So I truly apologize."

Derek Sharp filled in while Phil X was gone. Todd Kerns told fans on social media about the switch.

"Time to make the donuts! Triumph taking the stage at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax last night with our good friend Derek Sharp filling in for the briefly missing Phil X," Kerns said. "He's back after tonight, don't worry."

Phil X thanked Sharp when he got back. "I'd like to, secondly, thank Derek Sharp for filling in, who did a great job. We got to hang out a little bit before. He's an amazing dude. He's a great musician. And it was just great that he could step in and do it," he said.

Phil X has played lead guitar for Bon Jovi since 2013. He took over when Richie Sambora left. Jon Bon Jovi posted pictures from rehearsals on Instagram, showing Phil X getting ready for the Forever Tour.

The missed concerts happened during Triumph's Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded tour, a celebration marking 50 years since the band started. This reunion tour began on April 10 in Orlando with 15 songs, including hits like "Lay It on the Line" and "Magic Power."