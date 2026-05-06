Metallica Relaunches ‘Metallica Mondays’ Series To Support All Within My Hands Foundation

Metallica revived their Metallica Mondays live stream series on May 4 to raise funds for All Within My Hands Foundation during their Month of Giving push. The first broadcast featured the group's 2018 Helping Hands benefit concert from The Masonic in San Francisco.

The series returned at 8 p.m. EST with footage of the Nov. 3, 2018, acoustic show, which later became the live album Helping Hands...Live & Acous.tic at The Masonic.

Metallica launched this concept during the pandemic. Every Monday, they posted a new concert on YouTube to stay connected with fans stuck at home.

"ICYMI, we're bringing back our favorite bit of entertainment that helped get us through the pandemic," the band shared. "This time, it's to benefit All Within My Hands Foundation #MonthOfGiving."

The group urged fans to help their nonprofit. "Tune in tonight at 5 PM PT // 8 PM ET for our first stream, Helping Hands at The Masonic — November 3, 2018, exclusively on our YouTube Channel," they wrote. "And if you can, pitch in a dollar or two to support #AWMH."

Throughout the month, the series will air archival performances. Fans can watch at home and help the foundation at the same time.

All Within My Hands works on workforce education, fighting hunger, and providing critical local services. It's been the band's charitable wing for years now.

The streams premiere only on the band's YouTube channel. Each Monday brings a different concert pulled from their vault.

The May 4 broadcast was the first time the series returned since the pandemic wrapped up, and the Month of Giving shows how Metallica wants to turn their platform into a fundraising tool.