ContestsMGK’s Classic Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica Relaunches ‘Metallica Mondays’ Series To Support All Within My Hands Foundation

Metallica revived their Metallica Mondays live stream series on May 4 to raise funds for All Within My Hands Foundation during their Month of Giving push. The first broadcast featured…

Dan Teodorescu
Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform at Eden Park on November 19, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Dave Simpson via Getty Images

Metallica revived their Metallica Mondays live stream series on May 4 to raise funds for All Within My Hands Foundation during their Month of Giving push. The first broadcast featured the group's 2018 Helping Hands benefit concert from The Masonic in San Francisco.

The series returned at 8 p.m. EST with footage of the Nov. 3, 2018, acoustic show, which later became the live album Helping Hands...Live & Acous.tic at The Masonic.

Metallica launched this concept during the pandemic. Every Monday, they posted a new concert on YouTube to stay connected with fans stuck at home.

"ICYMI, we're bringing back our favorite bit of entertainment that helped get us through the pandemic," the band shared. "This time, it's to benefit All Within My Hands Foundation #MonthOfGiving."

The group urged fans to help their nonprofit. "Tune in tonight at 5 PM PT // 8 PM ET for our first stream, Helping Hands at The Masonic — November 3, 2018, exclusively on our YouTube Channel," they wrote. "And if you can, pitch in a dollar or two to support #AWMH."

Throughout the month, the series will air archival performances. Fans can watch at home and help the foundation at the same time.

All Within My Hands works on workforce education, fighting hunger, and providing critical local services. It's been the band's charitable wing for years now.

The streams premiere only on the band's YouTube channel. Each Monday brings a different concert pulled from their vault.

The May 4 broadcast was the first time the series returned since the pandemic wrapped up, and the Month of Giving shows how Metallica wants to turn their platform into a fundraising tool.

The band is on tour this year. Fans can check out all dates and buy tickets from their official website.

MetallicaYoutube
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Geddy Lee of the band Rush performs at South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 10, 2022 in Morrison, Colorado.
MusicRush Announces First Tour Since Neil Peart’s Death in 2020Dan Teodorescu
Trey Anastasio and Phish perform at the MVP Arena on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Albany, NY.
MusicPhish Wraps Nine-Show Las Vegas Sphere Run Without Repeating Single SongLaura Adkins
There's a certain weight that comes with revisiting something like Operation: Mindcrime. Fans don't just like it. They live in it.
MusicGeoff Tate Talks New Album and Surrounding Himself With the Right PeopleAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect