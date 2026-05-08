Al Di Meola Plays Jerry Garcia’s ‘Tiger’ Guitar During Chicago Show

Jazz fusion guitarist Al Di Meola played Jerry Garcia's "Tiger" guitar on May 3 at Park West in Chicago. The instrument sold for $11.56 million in March, and Bobby Tseitlin, who co-founded Family Guitars, loaned it to him.

Di Meola joined Josh Olken from Terrapin Flyer for a duet on "Uncle John's Band" as the second-to-last song. Both guitarists swapped solos on the instrumental cover.

"I never got to meet Jerry Garcia, but I later heard he mentioned me as one of his favorite guitar players," wrote Di Meola on Instagram. "I couldn't believe it, honestly. When I was 15, my friends and I would skip school, take the bus into the city, and see the Grateful Dead at the Fillmore East."

He called it moving. "Last night in Chicago, I had the chance to play Jerry's famous 'Tiger'. It was emotional in a way I didn't expect," he added. "And there it was… the Jerry tone."

Luthier Doug Irwin built the guitar for Garcia. "Tiger" was his primary instrument from 1979 through 1989. Irwin died in March at age 76. He spent roughly 2,000 hours making the instrument over six years. Family Guitars bought it at an auction in New York City, and Tseitlin has made it available to other musicians since the sale.