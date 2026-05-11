This Day in Rock History: May 11

Rock music has had its share of ups and downs over the years, and May 11 has played its part in shaping this iconic genre. With hit songs topping the charts, notable artists putting on concerts, records making waves, and more, this has been an important day in the timeline of rock history. Fans can read on to find out all the fun facts from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Rock music wouldn't be the incredible genre it is today if it hadn't been for these breakthrough hits and milestones of May 11:

1957: The Everly Brothers made their live debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It was a success, and they began playing there regularly a few months later.

The Everly Brothers made their live debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It was a success, and they began playing there regularly a few months later. 1963: The Beatles' debut album, Please Please Me, climbed to No. 1 on the U.K. album charts. The album would remain in the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks.

The Beatles' debut album, Please Please Me, climbed to No. 1 on the U.K. album charts. The album would remain in the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks. 1970: Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More, the first live album of select performances from the iconic music festival, was released as a triple album. It was re-released in 1986 and 1987 and is Multi-Platinum certified in the U.S.

Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More, the first live album of select performances from the iconic music festival, was released as a triple album. It was re-released in 1986 and 1987 and is Multi-Platinum certified in the U.S. 1985: Madonna's "Crazy for You" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, overtaking USA for Africa's "We Are the World." It was the 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee's second No. 1 single in the US after "Like a Virgin."

Cultural Milestones

Significant cultural moments in the world of rock from May 11 of the past included these:

1941: Original Animals frontman Eric Burdon was born in Walker, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. He joined the band in 1962, and they're widely considered as one of the most important representatives of the "British invasion," alongside the Beatles, the Stones, and the Hollies.

Original Animals frontman Eric Burdon was born in Walker, Newcastle upon Tyne, England. He joined the band in 1962, and they're widely considered as one of the most important representatives of the "British invasion," alongside the Beatles, the Stones, and the Hollies. 1947: Allman Brothers Band founding member and drummer, Butch Trucks, was born in Jacksonville, Florida. He was invited to join the band by Duane Allman in 1969 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside his bandmates in 1995.

Allman Brothers Band founding member and drummer, Butch Trucks, was born in Jacksonville, Florida. He was invited to join the band by Duane Allman in 1969 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside his bandmates in 1995. 1990: Rock ‘n' roll pioneer Ritchie Valens was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the first Latino rock musician to receive the honor of a star.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Records and concerts that played a part in shaping the rock music that people love from May 11 are:

1981: Frank Zappa released four albums in a single day: Tinsel Town Rebellion, Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar, Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar Some More, and Return of the Son of Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar. These albums were later released as a triple album box set and a two-CD set.

Frank Zappa released four albums in a single day: Tinsel Town Rebellion, Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar, Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar Some More, and Return of the Son of Shut Up 'n Play Yer Guitar. These albums were later released as a triple album box set and a two-CD set. 1995: In Austin, Texas, Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, and other notable rock musicians performed at a tribute concert to Stevie Ray Vaughan. The event was put on by Jimmie Vaughan, Stevie's brother. Recordings from the event were later released as a PBS TV special.

In Austin, Texas, Eric Clapton, Jimmie Vaughan, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, and other notable rock musicians performed at a tribute concert to Stevie Ray Vaughan. The event was put on by Jimmie Vaughan, Stevie's brother. Recordings from the event were later released as a PBS TV special. 2001: The Tour of Brotherly Love began at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada. It featured Oasis, The Black Crowes, and Spacehog, and got its name from the fact that all three bands included pairs of brothers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On May 11, the rock industry saw these changes and challenges that shook things up:

1967: Making their U.K. television debut, the Bee Gees performed on the show Top of the Pops. They sang "New York Mining Disaster 1941" and gained international recognition.