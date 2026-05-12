Rolling Stones Unveil Album Cover by Chicago Artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn

The Rolling Stones have shown off the artwork for their new album, Foreign Tongues. It stars a painting by Nathaniel Mary Quinn. His piece, called Stones Trinity, blends the faces of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood into one image done in pastel. The record will debut on July 10.

Born in Chicago in 1977, Quinn grew up poor. His parents couldn't read or write, and the family depended on government help. A teacher saw something in him and secured a scholarship to a private school. When his mother passed away, he added Mary as a middle name so that her name would show up on every diploma he earned.

Quinn went to NYU, then moved to Brooklyn. For a decade, he taught teenagers during daylight hours and created art after dark. Today, Gagosian Gallery represents him.

He constructs his portraits from different fragments he pulls from fashion magazines, internet images, and family photos. He also paints everything with no cutting and pasting. This approach came to him in a vision where he saw his brother Charles's face deconstructed into its most basic parts.

Francis Bacon shaped Quinn's artistic vision. Quinn ran a workshop at the National Portrait Gallery in London last year during the Francis Bacon: Human Presence exhibition.

Two tracks from Foreign Tongues have already been released. Quinn also reworked the famous tongue-and-lips logo that designer John Pasche made in 1970. His version keeps the teeth, but it adds a bruised look to half the upper lip. According to The Guardian, Mick Jagger said, “The thing about this record is — the Stones are a rock band that also has the capacity to do ballads, country music, or dance music. So we don't get stuck in one kind of style.”

According to Variety, Jagger added, "It was a very intense few weeks recording ‘Foreign Tongues.' We had 14 great tracks, and we went as fast as we could."