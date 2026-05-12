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Steve Vai Endorses Lukather’s Work on Eddie Van Halen’s Unreleased Tapes

Steve Vai has backed Alex Van Halen’s choice to bring in Steve Lukather to review thousands of unheard recordings that Eddie Van Halen left behind. The two musicians must sort…

Laura Adkins
Steve Vai attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Rich Fury via Getty Images

Steve Vai has backed Alex Van Halen's choice to bring in Steve Lukather to review thousands of unheard recordings that Eddie Van Halen left behind. The two musicians must sort through an archive with over 3,000 tapes from the late guitarist's home studio.

Vai visited Eddie Van Halen's studio once. He heard parts of the unheard material while listening to private recordings with the guitarist himself.

"I was up at Edward's house once, in his studio. He invited me. He had a room filled with tapes, and he was pulling them out, and we were listening. He would just sit and record and play. And I'm listening to this stuff and, I'll tell you, nobody plays like they do when they're sitting in their room alone. It was a whole library of tapes, and it was such great stuff," said Vai to Guitar Player.

The guitarist recalled pitching an idea during that visit. He suggested Eddie Van Halen release a solo album. Vai applauded the selection of Steve Lukather, pointing to the close friendship between Lukather and Eddie Van Halen. "So I'm sure there's a lot there to play with, and it'll be great. And I'm really glad Alex is working with Luke. More than anybody I knew through the years, Luke and Edward were like this. So that's the best guy to help with this," he said.

Alex Van Halen confirmed in a 2023 interview that he brought in Lukather to help pick the best material for possible release from the massive collection. The archive holds thousands of reel-to-reel tapes from decades of solo jamming sessions, often recorded without overdubs.

Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen shared a friendship spanning more than 40 years. They bonded over shared birthdays and worked together on tracks like "Can't Stop Loving You" from the 1995 Balance album. No information has been shared about what may be released or when.

Eddie Van HalenSteve Vai
Laura AdkinsWriter
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