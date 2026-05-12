Back Where It All Happened: The Beatles Return to Savile Row in 2027

The Beatles are heading back to where it all happened.

Next year, fans can flock to 3 Savile Row in London to celebrate the enduring legacy of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr at the historic London address, which served as the headquarters of Apple Corps during the band’s final years and the recording studio for one of the band’s iconic songs, “Let It Be.” It was also the location of the Rooftop Concert on January 30, 1969, the Fab Four’s last public performance together.

What Fans Can Expect in 2027

As announced, 3 Savile Row will be open to the public for the first time next year. According to the band’s website, “The Beatles at 3 Savile Row will feature seven floors of never-seen-before material from Apple Corps’ extensive archives, rotating exhibitions, fan store, and the recreation of the original studio where ‘Let it Be’ was recorded.” Fans will also be able to access the rooftop and relive the memorable concert.

Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene said, “We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles fans something truly special. Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row – but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”

What The Remaining Beatles Have to Say

The surviving members of The Beatles expressed their excitement at the upcoming opening of 3 Savile Row. McCartney said, “It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans, and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready,” while Starr described it as: “Wow, it’s like coming home.”