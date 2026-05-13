Carlos Santana Adds Eight September Shows to Las Vegas Residency Following Oneness Tour

Carlos Santana has tacked on eight September performances to his Las Vegas residency at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The shows will bring An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live into the fall after his summer tour with The Doobie Brothers concludes.

The new dates include Sept. 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, and 27. This is the 14th year that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has headlined the House of Blues venue.

The guitarist will start the Oneness Tour with The Doobie Brothers on June 13 in Tinley Park, Illinois. The summer tour will stay on the road through the end of August. Shows are scheduled for Cincinnati, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Phoenix before wrapping up on Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota. Nearly 30 performances are included. The September residency extension brings the total number of shows to 48, and Santana will turn 79 in July.

VIP packages for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live include limited-edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

According to Santana's website, attendees should expect "unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist."